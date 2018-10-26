Akosombo E.P. Church Gets New Presbyters

The Mount Sinai Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) Church, Ghana, at Akosombo has consecrated 20 new presbyters to support the running of the church.

Delivering a sermon from Isaiah 53:4-12, Hebrews 5:1-10 and Mark 10:35-40 at the consecration service, Eastern Presbytery Moderator of the E.P. Church Reverend Patience Adzadzah urged the leaders to serve with honesty and humility, and should not lord it over the members of the church.

Using the story of how Jesus Christ washed the feet of His disciples, including Judas Escariot, who betrayed him, to expatiate the theme, “Selfless service”, Reverend Adzadzah implored the new presbyters to show love and compassion to all members for the holistic growth of the church.

The Mount Sinai Congregation, which has existed since 1984 and with a current membership of about 400, has as its new presbyters; Doris Acquah-Apreku, Patrick Addipah, Victoria Anagli-Anyidoho, Mabel Avafia, Justice Badu, Richard Baku, Fafa Bimpeh-Edorh, Fortune Dzamade, Gershon Dzason, Samuel Ekame and Christine Abredu Josiah.

The rest of them are; Samson Kwadzobu, Mawutor Kpende, Eva Sepenu-Nyatuame, Monica Ohene-Asah, Dr. Kweku Opare-Asamoah, Happy Vulley, Love Botwe, Elias Akafo and Daniel Tettey Nomo.

Present at the service were; Western Presbytery Moderator Reverend Dickson Tetteh, Akosombo District Pastor Reverend Benjamin Asase, Eatern Presbytery Synod Clerk Reverend Nathaniel Affram and a host of pastors, catechists and presbyters of the church.