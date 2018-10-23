Security Personnel Undergo Cyber Fraud Training

Security personnel, including; the Ghana Police Service in Upper West have received training on cyber security as part of measures rolled out to empower them to combat cyber fraud in the country.

The nationwide programme organised under the auspices of Cyber Security Unit under Ministry of Communications is aimed at sensitising and equipping the personnel to fight against growing cyber fraud.

Participants were taken through a presentation on techniques of retrieving vital information stored on digital devices, tracing the identity of people on internet and social media and how to handle electronic data for investigations and prosecutions.

Chief Superintendent Dr Herbert Gusfar Yankson, the Director of Cybercrime Unit under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, said the programme was meant to equip officials on how to gather, protect and handle evidences of suspected criminals electronically.

The police and other security agencies were tasked with the core mandate of investigating and prosecuting offenders of cyber fraud, but on gathering and handling evidence electronically, it was observed special skills were required.

Dr Yankson said the training was therefore informed by that observation to facilitate investigations and prosecutions of perpetrators and the police administration was in a process of incorporating the new programme into its curricular - the Detective Training, Command And Staff College.

The participants learnt about how to retrieve information on digital devices, in the internet, and also, how to locate directions and distance of people communicating through mobile phones.

Though the programme appeared new to participants, Dr Yankson said he was impressed on the feedback which pointed to the fact that they were making progress.

The programme also featured representatives from Ghana Immigration Service, Custom Officials et cetera as well as Municipal and District Assemblies.