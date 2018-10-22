Toyota Ghana Gives Afamasi Akotom School Water

As part of its corporate social responsibilities towards communities in which it operates in the area of education delivery, Toyota Ghana Company Limited has commissioned an ultra-modern borehole at Afamasi Akotom School.

This was in an immediate response to an anguish call from the authorities of the Afamasi Akotom School and community in the Prestea Huni-valley Municipality of the western region to provide potable water supply to cater for their water needs.

The completed borehole and storage tank was handed over in a grand ceremony to the heads of the school and community on Friday 19th October, 2018.

In his speech, the managing director of Toyota Ghana, Mr. Takuya Kajiura, said Toyota Ghana responded to the heads of the school and community’s request for the provision of potable water due to the stress that residents and students had to go through daily in search for clean water and carry it in heavy containers back home from far places.

Tarkwa branch manager of Toyota Ghana, Mr. Cosmos in his address also said the access to potable water supply is essential for public health and his company will continue to work hard to provide similar projects to deprived schools and communities.

Hon. Mozart Kwaku Owuh the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-valley, took the opportunity to request the people of Afamasi Akotom to maintain the borehole regularly to ensure its long lasting. “The borehole will from today, become the property of the school and community. Its management would now be the responsibility of each and every member of this community” he added.

Receiving the facility, the headmaster of Afamasi Akotom School said, since Students in the area had to walk long distances in search of clean water, this borehole will reduce the lateness attitude of school children and improve academic work since they will now get access to potable water easily.

The Chief of Afamasi Akotom, expressed his appreciation to Toyota Ghana for the provision of water for the community and school, he also pointed out that this is the first time they have had access to safe drinking water and that the borehole has come to solve the terrible water problems in the community.

