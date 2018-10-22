Marburg Or Ebola Virus In Zaire And Uganda

Marburg virus

Since no one is looking up for frequent disease outbreaks in Africa, Eva and Pross acted like everybody else because they are used to it. Nevertheless, Thursday on May 11, 1995, to be exact, a shock wave went through the world when the Zairian authorities announced that the border between the capital Kinshasa and Bandundu region is hermetically sealed. The world’s largest quarantine area was declared.

The mysterious Ebola virus after years had struck again, this time in the city of Kikwit. About 600,000 inhabitants were at that moment in a gruesome situation because out of the blue 170 persons succumbed to the infection of the Ebola virus, including Masengo, a town 120 km west of Kikwit, affected at the same time. There were deaths to mourn.

The governor of Kinshasa, Bernadin Mungul Diaka, apparently feared that the epidemic could spread. He expelled six million inhabitants to leave the area, making history to repeat itself. The virus was completely identical to the Marburg virus; however, since the epidemic broke out near the river, scientists gave the virus the name of that stream as Ebola River.

To this very day scientists still talk about it, the fact that there were two different viruses, but the only difference in the virus produced in Germany is the location, Marburg or Ebola River.

Just before the outbreak of the Ebola epidemic in Kikwit, major changes in mosquito population around Lake Victoria were identified and there was a strong suspicion that deliberately infected yellow fever mosquitoes from Kenya were flown into Uganda.

Three western research teams from the American Rockefeller Foundation, the British East African Virus Research Institute, and the French Institute Pasteur, decided to investigate this phenomenon in greater detail.

It seemed very worthy to investigate how yellow fever-infected mosquitoes were able to spread over a large continent. It is very likely that the massive mosquito phenomenon took place in the context of biological warfare.

I carried out an enormous extensive literature research on this phenomenon. In 1994, and described extensive deliberate contaminations and poisoning of people with contaminated vaccines with toxic agents.

Geisler showed that repeatedly, commissioned by Western governments and famous international institutes, thorough scientific experiments had been carried out with infectious diseases in Uganda and Zaire.

In the latter country, in the Bandundu region, also Kuru, a disease called ‘Bovine spongiform Synonym encephalopathy BSE or mad cow disease,’ was also detected. But as far as the Ebola and HIV awareness is concerned, it is business as usual.

Germany, France, and America have produced a vaccine against Ebola and decide to distribute the vaccine among healthy adults in Kampala, Uganda, using black-skinned volunteers without ceasing.