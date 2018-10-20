H.E. Gina Blay Has Brought Massive Transformation To Ghana Embassy In Germany - Rev Alex Acheampong

The National Chairman of NPP Germany, Rev Alex Acheampong has applauded H.E. Mrs Ama Gina Blay; Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany for the massive transformation she has brought to the embassy. Prior to her assumption of office, Ghanaians in Germany had to go through a great deal of difficulty to renew/acquire a Passport, birth certificate or other relevant documents at the Embassy.

However, her outfit has been able to put in place flexible measures that have made the acquisition of a Biometric Passport easy and time saving. The Ghana Embassy under the headship of H.E. Mrs Gina Blay has set up a special team that travels from city to city in Germany to process Biometric Passport for Ghanaians spread across the country. This has drastically reduced the hassle we go through only to acquire or renew a passport. Indeed, the flexibility and easiness have been highly praised by all Ghanaians living in Germany.

Moreover, there has been a significant improvement in customer service by the staff at the Ghana Embassy. Unlike previous years, Ghanaians who visit the Embassy are given a very friendly welcome. The Customer service unit of the consulate now treats people with dignity and respect in the course of their duty in an essential openness in process of passport renewals, reports of birth, notarial services, and judicial assistance.

Again, human relations between the Ghanaian community and the Embassy have seen a realistic facelift within the less than two years of the administration of H.E. Gina Blay. Her outfit embarks on regular working visit to individuals and organizations to be well acquainted with issues affecting the welfare and living conditions of Ghanaians in Germany. However, we hope her outfit will appeal to the government of Ghana to reduce the Visa application fee which is still higher compared to other Ghanaian Embassies in neighboring European countries.

Indeed, we are very optimistic that H.E. Mr Ama Gina Blay will continue to uphold,protect and seek the interests of Ghanaian citizens in Germany. The leadership of NPP Germany will keep supporting her to be able to execute the mandate given to the embassy to represent the sovereignty of the Republic of Ghana in Germany.

By: Rev Alex Acheampong

National Chairman

NPP GERMANY