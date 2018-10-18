Govt Has No Policy Document On Job Creation

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) Emmanuel Asigri has disclosed the Akufo-Addo government has no strategic plan for creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

The disclosure comes barely a day after 100,000 unemployed youth were outdoored under the government’s Nation Builders Corps programme to curb the rising numbers of unemployment in the country.

“The why? I don’t know. But we don’t have it. And I believe we probably will have to start looking at something in that regard,” Asigri stated on Morning Starr with Francis Abban.

Taking responsibility for the government’s inability to put together the employment creation policy document within two years of coming to power, Asigri said: “This falls directly under the National Youth Authority. So I am happy this has been brought to me and I have given you the answer that we don’t.”

Asked why the government does not have the policy document almost two years in office, Asigri retorted that “21 months in office does not equate to 60-something-years as an independent country. All the problems of this country cannot be thrown on the head of the Akufo-Addo government. We have come to inherit some challenging situations and I have just admitted here that we need to do something about it.”

The passing out of the over 100, 000 youth recruited under NABCO programme Wednesday followed a study by the Centre for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS) that showed that over one million Ghanaians have lost their jobs under the Akufo-Addo government.

The job cuts span the country’s industrial, banking, and mining sectors, the study revealed as well as the media and services sectors.