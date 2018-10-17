President Akufo-Addo’s Foreign Diplomacy And Leadership Is A Shining Example For Africa

The image of Ghana is soaring and gaining huge respect on the international stage, thanks to the massive experience, sincere leadership and the diplomatic style of H.E. President Akufo-Addo. With his fluency in both the English and French languages, he had served on many international organisations including chairing the United Nation’s Security Council at a point under former President John Agyekum Kuffour.

The bold and sincere leadership of the president Akufo-Addo on the world stage is refreshing and welcoming, raising eye brows. In both his first and second speeches at the United Nation’s General Assembly, full of wisdom, he had boldly called for major reforms at the United Nations. These were towards a fairer participation and influence at the UN. The ability of the United Nations to be proactive in preventing and resolving violent conflicts, ensure political stability throughout the world and lead the world on climate change and a safer world are part of the general goals of the president.

His Excellency President Akufo-Addo’s belief in peace, development and respect for the rule of law became more pronounced when he sacrificed his rights and efforts in order to secure Ghana peace and political stability after the 2012 general election petition hearing. The amalgamated efforts of ECOWAS to restore and maintain a peaceful and a stable nation for the people of the Gambia would have been fruitless without the combined smart and tactic diplomatic pressure from President Akufo Addo. The political turmoil in the neighbouring republic of Togo has largely moved from violent and streets demonstrations to serious dialogues and positive results. Thanks to the president again.

Ever since the president took over the leadership of the republic of Ghana, the country is no more viewed as in-need-of-aid but rather as an investment destination or partner. This is well echoed in the “Ghana beyond aid program” which is taking over the continent as “Africa beyond aid”. This has boosted investor confidence. Many international companies have expressed desire and are in the process of establishing their branches in Ghana. Volkswagen (VW), Alibaba, Google, and Sinotruck are the few of the many international companies establishing their branches in Ghana.

Under President Akufo-Addo, Ghana has been the first country to be visited by many world leaders visiting Africa. The president of France, Emmanuel Macron; the chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel; and the first lady of the United States of America, H.E. Melania Trump are some of the high level visitors. The desire among Ghanaians abroad to return home to take part in the development and investment opportunities in the country has increased considerably, thanks to the personal efforts of the president we can trust.

His Excellency was very instrumental in the passage of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA) into law by parliament. He is facilitating the legal and the implementation structures to make sure Ghanaians everywhere in the world have a vote and say in the governance in the country. A special office is created at the presidency to facilitate concerns and needs of the Diasporas and an Annual Diaspora Summit to bring Ghanaians abroad together. Also, many of the Ghanaians who returned home have been appointed to some key government’s institutions in order for them to contribute their rich knowledge towards the development of the country. This is the foremost diplomat we have in our time. The international affairs directorate of NPP and the entire party recognised and appreciate his good efforts. The benefits this brings to all Ghanaians are unlimited.

Emmanuel Attfuah-Danso

The Director, International Affairs, NPP