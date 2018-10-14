These Alleged NPP Defectors Need Psychiatric Examination

It is typical NDC propaganda tack to stage the sort of grotesque defection that has reportedly witnessed the crossing over or defection of some 50 NPP members to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) – (See “50 NPP Members Defect to NDC, Burn Akufo-Addo Branded Shirts in the Street” Starrfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 10/13/18). It is grotesque because the alleged defectors from Akyem-Asamanma, in the Atiwa-West Constituency, if this report has validity, give all the wrong reasons for their action. First of all, they claim to be former New Patriotic Party (NPP) fanatics who saw absolutely nothing good about the leadership of NDC regimes, although they also claim that every meaningful development project established and/or constructed in the Atiwa-West Constituency was executed by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress.

It is only equally cynical and madly desperate NDC leaders like Mr. Mark Oliver Kevor, described as the Eastern Regional Secretary of the NDC, who can appreciate the sanity of such clearly misguided defection of these apparent scatterbrains. You see, any individual or group of individuals who lack a morally sound sense of judgment to decide which of the country’s two major political parties has provided Ghanaians with better governance and leadership do not deserve to be allowed to vote. At best, they are a nuisance to our hard-fought democratic dispensation, and at the worst a bunch of incorrigible political scumbags who have absolutely no right, whatsoever, to live in a civilized democratic culture such as Ghanaians have fought so hard and fiercely to promote and establish. Most likely, these alleged NPP members were never genuinely registered and dues-paying members of the New Patriotic Party, or they were members of the inveterate anti-Akufo-Addo faction of the NPP that consistently and systematically sabotaged the presidential campaign of the now-President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for some 8 years.

Nevertheless, these apparent political hoodlums and cognitively dislocated hacks may have some teeth to their argument, vis-à-vis the environmentally destructive counterculture or subculture of Galamsey which they allegedly claim is being selectively promoted or supervised by some local party executives of the Atiwa-West Constituency. Still, their claim to having consistently voted against the NDC in spite of their firm belief that the NDC has offered a far better and productive leadership to the country cannot be taken seriously, not by any stretch of the imagination. More so, when these alleged defectors and their leader, Mr. Sam Tuga, also assert that the country’s most progressive, democratic and efficient political party and government is also the most insensitive of its kind. I am quite certain that Mr. Tuga is well aware of such landmark NPP policy initiatives as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Akufo-Addo-implemented fee-free Senior High School System.

As well, it cannot be that Mr. Tuga and his associates never heard of the restoration of the Nurse- and Teacher-Training Allowances, as well as the creation of some 100,000 jobs in the public sector, alone, since the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party was offered its well-deserved democratic mandate. I also don’t see how anybody can rationally arrive at the conclusion that a party with a cutthroat Darwinian healthcare policy agenda of “Cash-and-Carry” or Sink-or-Swim at your own peril can be considered to be “a party for the down-trodden and marginalized.” You see, the real political deception is for the Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress to have pretended that Dumsor, or the erratic power supply that lasted for the entire four-and-half-year tenure of President John Dramani Mahama was the best thing that happened to Ghanaian businessmen and women.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

October 13, 2018

