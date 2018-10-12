Two Land In Court Following Visa Fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Eric Adom Rooseevelt, a businessman, in police custody to assist in investigations for his involvement in an alleged visa fraud.

His accomplice, David Kweku Amankwah Edusah, was granted a bail of GH¢32,000.00, with two sureties one of whom should be a public officer.

Rooseevelt was charged for defrauding three persons, whilst David Kweku Amankwah Edusah was charged for abetment of crime.

They pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

The Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, asked them to make their next appearance on October 24.

Police Chief Inspector Francis Tassan told the Court that Roosevelt is a businessman whilst Edusah is a teacher.

The Prosecution witnesses are Francis Abagre, driver, Abigail Nyarko Mensah, hairdresser and Margeret Awiri a cook. With the exception of Abigail who lives at Asante Bekwai, the two live at Bongo.

Adom resides at Sunyani and Edusah at Tema.

The accused persons are operating an NGO with the name, Global Green Environmental Network and Adroa Global Foundation for Humanity, which they alleged sends people outside Ghana at a fee.

The Prosecution said, in August 2018, the victims were introduced to Edusah by a witness that he (Edusah) could help them travel to Germany.

He then took a total of GH¢30,600.00 from them:

Abagre gave out GH¢19,700.00, Abigail, GH¢5,300.00 and Margaret, GH¢5,600.00.

He said Edusah after taking the monies sent the money to Roosevelt and later introduced the victims to him.

Chief Inspector Tassan said, Roosevelt failed to fulfil his part of the bargain.

Roosevelt on October 1, sent them to Nigeria to acquire the German Visas, but failed.

When they got back to Ghana, they caused Roosevelt's arrest.

Edusah's counsel pleaded for bail for him and was granted but Roosevelt was remanded to help the police to retrieve the documents of the victims