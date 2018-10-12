Dr. Albert Touna Mama Gets IMF Appointment

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Economist Dr Albert Touna Mama as the new Resident Representative to Ghana.

Dr Mama takes over from Dr Natalia Koliadina who brought her two-year service to an end last month.

He is expected to work this month.

Who is Dr Touna Mama?

Until this appointment, Dr Touna Mama worked at the African Department of the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.

JOYBUSINESS understands he was even part of the IMF mission team working on Ghana’s program with the IMF.

He was part of the team that visited Ghana recently to review the FUND’s program.

Before joining the IMF, Dr Touna Mama also worked with the International Department Bank of Canada in Ottowa.

He was also a senior lecturer at the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town since 2009.

The new country representative to Ghana holds a PhD from the University of Montreal. He also holds a Diploma and a Master in Economics from the University of Bordeaux-Montesquieu, France

Immediate task

For many, his immediate task would be to supervise the completion of Ghana’s program with the IMF.

This would be done by ensuring that Ghana meets all the required benchmarks for the expected program completion by April 2019.