NPP Cleans Town Council Line

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ablekuma Central Constituency have undertaken a clean-up exercise to clear the filth at the Town Council Line to ensure a clean environment devoid of diseases.

The Party faithful, who numbered about 100, participated in the four-hour exercise and desilted choked drains, cleared the over-grown weed and swept the surroundings.

Mr Ebenezer Nartey, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the clean-up was to create awareness on good sanitation, which results in good health.

He said it was also to complement the National Sanitation Day efforts and help achieve the President's vision of making Accra the cleanest city.

Mr Nartey expressed worry over the low turnout of residents in the exercise and asked them to change their attitude towards environmental cleanliness by regularly cleaning their surroundings and desisting from dumping waste into drains to prevent flooding and sicknesses.

Mr Samuel Dadzie, the Assemblyman for Adwenbu Electoral Area, said supporters of the NPP from six wards; Abossey Okai, Mmemeete, Adwenbu, Mataheko, Gbortsui, and Mabrook Electoral areas, participated in the exercise.

'This is the fifth clean-up exercise in the Constituency to whip up communal spirit among the people to help eradicate diseases that are acquired through unhygienic conditions,' he said.

He advised the youth to participate in such programmes to assist in improving sanitation in the area.

GNA

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA