Effiduase Police Arrest 6 Following Murder Of Final Year Student

Police at Effiduase in Ashanti Region have arrested six students, including two dismissed ones of Effiduase Senior High Commercial School for the recent murder of a colleague.

Two other suspects are at large and are being pursued by the police.

Final –year student, Derrick Agyei, was stabbed in the neck with a sharp object on September 26, 2018 and later died at the hospital.

He is said to have sneaked out of campus with a friend to watch a football match outside when he was attacked.

District Police Commander, Superintendent Asare Bediako told Nhyira News the suspects and their accomplices conspired and robbed students including the deceased.

"We arrested one person and through investigations, he mentioned the others and they assisted in getting the remaining four together to make it five. When we got the 5, during interrogation, they also mentioned other accomplices including, Essien and Opanka, the two who are on the run."

The suspects in police custody are Thomas Appiah, Bright Osei Dankwa, Kwaku Asamoah and Otu Kwasi Emmanuel, alias Linking, all of them aged 20.

The rest are teenagers Samuel Oppong Duah and Bright Owusu Acheampong. They had entered the school compound through unapproved routes supposedly to visit their girlfriends.

Police say the four current students called and alerted their accomplices about the presence of some colleagues outside the main walls.

The intruders, who were either smoking marijuana outside campus or lurking at the girls' dormitory, robbed unsuspecting students.

The Police Commander says the deceased appeared to have struggled with his assailants who had ordered him to surrender money on him.

He was eventually overpowered and robbed of 5 Ghana cedis while a friend also lost 2 Ghana cedis.

"Emmanuel Otto and Essien accosted the two students; they had Gh2 from one and GH5 from the deceased. The deceased, before they took money from him, struggled and one of them stabbed him in the collarbone," Superintendent Asare Bediako said.

Police have mounted a search for Eric Osei, also known as Opanka and one Essien.

Meanwhile, the Juaben Circuit Court, presided by His Honour A. Yussif Asibey has remanded the suspects into police custody to reappear on October 15, 2018.

The pleas of the suspects were not taken when they appeared before the court.