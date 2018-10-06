Tarkwa-Bogoso Highway Crash Injures 4 Persons

Four people sustained various degrees of injuries in a road crash that occurred around Samahu on the Tarkwa-Bogoso Highway.

Kwaku Amoah, 40, the driver of a Kia Sephia taxi, was alleged to have lost control of the vehicle while transporting three passengers from Tarkwa to Huni-Ano, a village along the Tarkwa-Bogoso road.

It is reported that he veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the rear of a Mercedes Benz lowbed trailer which was then travelling from Bogoso towards Tarkwa.

Isaac Obeng, 7, Blessing Acquah, 4, John Sam, 32 and the driver who were on board sustained injuries and were sent to the Apinto Government Hospital for treatment.

All the passengers were treated and discharged on the same day, but Amoah is still on admission.

A police source in Tarkwa confirmed the accident to the Ghana News Agency saying the incident occurred on October 1, at about 1900 hours.

According to the source, both vehicles were badly damaged and towed from the scene and impounded pending testing.

Kwame Zabooa, 54, the driver of the Mercedes Benz trailer, is yet to report to the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Division in Tarkwa.