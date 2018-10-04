Yinson Production To Support TTI With $15,000

The Yinson Production Company, contracted by ENI Ghana for the building, operation and maintenance of the Offshore Cape Three Points FPSO, shall provide a 15000 dollar fund to support the Welding Training Center of the Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI).

The fund would be used in the purchase of welding consumables for their practical lessons.

Mr Edward Mensah of Yinson Production, who announced the support to the Steering Committee of the Technical Centre of Excellence, said the first disbursement would be done by the end of October.

Mr Mensah said though technical education requires 60 percent of practical learning as against theory, many technical schools are not able to deliver on their mandate due to the lack of equipment and materials for practical studies.

He said in September 2017, Yinson Production West Africa Limited, commissioned a modern welding centre in the school to equip the youth with skills in welding.

"But for continuous, successful and sustainable operation of the workshop, the company intends to support this annual contribution for the procurement of consumables to be used by the students to enhance effective practical lessons".

Mr Mensah said the move is to ensure that students receive the requisite skills and trainings to enable them to meet industry standards.

Mr Jonathan Tawiah Principal of TTI, thanked Yinson Production for the gesture adding that it would go a long way to boost the practical activities of the Institute.