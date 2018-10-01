Unknown Assailants Kill Assembly Man

DAILY GUDE has gathered that the Assembly member for Sefwi Nsawora Electoral Area in the Akontombra District of the Western Region has been shot dead by some unknown assailants.

The unfortunate incident happened at about 2am on Friday at Nsawora Adumafura, a farming community in the electoral area.

According to some of the residents, the assemblyman, Isaac Kwame Abedu, 50, was attending to nature's call in a public toilet at a time when there was light out.

Some of the people asserted that they heard the assemblyman shouting “they are killing me” after a gunshot.

“As he run towards his house, the gunmen chased him and shot him dead in front of the house,” one of them indicated.

A resident continued: “The assemblyman could not mention anybody's name before he died since it was dark. But we heard the sound of a motorbike in the area after the gunshot.”

“We, therefore, believe that the assailants came to the area on a motorbike and bolted after committing the heinous crime,” he indicated.

It was revealed that the late assembly member left behind a wife and six children.

Meanwhile, the Sefwi-Wiaso Police have commenced investigations into the matter.