Boy, 10, Calls 911 For Help With Math Homework

A Colorado police department shared audio from a 911 call placed by a 10-year-old boy who needed help -- with his math homework.

The Fort Collins Police Department posted a video to Facebook featuring the audio from a 911 call from a boy who was stuck on a long division problem.

"Hi, this isn't an emergency, but I'm 10 years old and I'm working on my math homework right now and I can't figure out what 71 divided by 3,052 is," the caller says to dispatcher Chris Clow.

Clow was able to help the boy find the answer: 42.9.

"Disclaimer: Not all dispatchers are as skilled in math and/or readily equipped with calculators as Dispatcher Chris," the department wrote, reminding residents to only use 911 for real emergencies and to call the police's non-emergency number for other questions.

"Though it should be noted that FCPD is not responsible for incorrect homework answers. If you or your child believe you need police assistance with an assignment, please contact your School Resource Officer during school hours. They love talking to their students about pretty much anything," the post said.