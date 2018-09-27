Krowor Assembly Members Vote Against Presidential Nominee

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon Ishmael Ashitey, has appealed to Assembly members in the newly created Krowor Municipal Assembly to reconsider their decision on the voting into office of the Presidential nominee, in the person of Joshua Bortey.

Joshua Bortey has for the second time been voted against by the Assembly members.

The Assembly members voted 8 NOs against 5 Yes with one rejected vote.

The Regional Minister gave the Assembly members ultimatum to settle their differences and to come back in ten today's time to re-vote and take decision on the Presidential nominee given to them by President Nana Akufu Addo.

The Regional Minister, Hon Ashitey in the same vein, chaired the election of a new Presiding member, Romeo Sarfo to preside over activities in the Municipal.

Mr Sarfo in his acceptance speech gave his profound gratitude to the Assembly members who voted for him.

He assured the people of Krowor and the Assembly members of delivering his maximum service to see to the development of the municipal.