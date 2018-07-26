Amissah-Arthur Refused Special Seat In Church Even As Veep – Bishop

Diocesan Bishop of Accra, Rt. Rev. Samuel K. Osabutey says the demise of former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur is a big loss to the Methodist Church.

Rev Osabutey was recounting memories shared with the former statesman at the forecourt of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) where the mortal remains of the technocrat-turned-politician have been laid in state.

He described Amissah-Arthur as a true worshipper who believed in the Christian doctrines.

“He didn’t play down his Christian role. Whenever he wasn’t in church, it meant, he was out of the country. He was good to the members and society…,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Osabutey also highlighted the late Veep’s humble nature, indicating that “even when he was selected as Vice President, he refused to take a special seat allocated to him in church…” he told Radio Gold at AICC.

He urged Ghanaians to remember the late Vice President as a man who loved and respected everyone equally.

