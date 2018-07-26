Fake UCC Certificate Exposes Mechanic

An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday convicted a self-styled mechanic who used forged documents to apply for internship at the 37 Military Hospital.

Denis Yalhaness Kwaku Ray was charged with forging documents of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), possessing as altered documents.

He denied forging the documents but admitted possessing them.

Denis was remanded and would be sentenced on the admission on August 1.

Chief Inspector Hamidu Issah told the Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh that Major Alex Abiti, the prosecution witness is the Administrator of the 37 Military Hospital whilst Ray claims to be a mechanic and a resident of Adenta in Accra.

On January 10, this year, the convict applied to the Hospital to be attached to the Biomedical Engineering Department as a Biomedical Technician.

He said Ray attached to his application a UCC Bachelor of Science in Biomedical certificate with the number 00633554, issued on May 29, 2015 in addition to a transcript all bearing his name.

The Prosecution said the Hospital's Administration after a scrutiny became suspicious of the documents and reported the case to the Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit (DVFU) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

A request was also made to the University to ascertain the authenticity of the certificate and transcript.

It was revealed that the documents were fake, thus, he was invited for interrogation where he admitted in his caution statement.

He mentioned one Raymond Koomson as the source of the documents but he could not lead the police to the person.

After investigation, Ray was charged and put before the Court.