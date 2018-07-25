NDC UK/Ireland Women’s Wing Mourns With The Amissah Arthur Family

Late Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

On behalf of the Women’s Wing of NDC UK and Ireland Chapter, I wish to express our ongoing shock at the sudden demise of our father, friend and senior comrade in the person of former vice president, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.

Memories of the former vice president’s kind demeanour and razor-sharp intellect are still fresh in our minds particularly, when he visited the UK Chapter of the NDC and made time out of his very busy schedule to interact with almost every member. It makes his departure all the more raw and painful.

Much as his untimely and totally unexpected death is hurting, we take comfort in his God-fearing and devout Christian faith as a sign that our heavenly father who knows best has prepared a safe place for him in heaven. As mortal beings it is sometimes arduous and difficult to ask why God called him too early, but we believe His Excellency Paa Kwesi’s legacy will remain beneficial to the good people of Ghana.

It is our prayer that, the “I am that I am God” who is also omniscient fills this giant void created by his departure with a replacement that will continue to complement our former vice presidents work and love especially to the immediate family and the entire NDC fraternity.

Equally, we mourn with our mother and sister the former second lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, and ask the good lord to make her strong in these moments. Please accept our deepest condolences and let God’s everlasting love dry every tear in your eyes. Please accept that your late husband, who was also our father rose to become the second gentleman of our land partly because of your steadfastness, love and support and you have earned a national following as a result. Now is the time to allow our love and collective energy to lift your mood up ever higher.

We the women of NDC UK and Ireland Chapter stand shoulder to shoulder with you in in this darkest hour and hope our late father and senior comrade’s lifetime achievements will be a source of inspiration for you and the rest of the bereaved family.

May the soul of our beloved former vice president Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur rest in perfect peace.

Demerefa Dua! Da Yie Daddy!

Louisa Nelson

(Women’s Organiser, NDC UK & Ireland Chapter).