Herbert Mensah eulogizes Azumah Nelson on his 60th Birthday

President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Mr. Herbert Amponsah Mensah, has paid a glowing tribute to former WBC super featherweight champion, Azumah Nelson.

In an audio exclusively copied to suncity radio, Mr. Mensah, who is widely respected for his revolutionary impact in Ghana soccer as an administrator with soccer giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko, details his admiration, respect and affection for the “professor” of boxing, Azumah Nelson. In the exclusive audio, Mr. Herbert Mensah describes Azumah Nelson as “an extraordinary man”and “a blessing” to all Ghanaians.

“As I grew up as a young man in Europe you were blazing the trail as a truly great fighter. Your exploits in the ring, your humility out of the ring, and the recognition the world has given you to this day is something else”, part of the message said. “A few years ago, a friend of mine went to the king’s hall in Belfast, a great boxing arena, and the announcer announced to a raucous eruption from the crowd of your presence. Such is your worldwide recognition”, the message added.

Mr. Herbert Mensah further described Azumah Nelson as someone whose exploits can be compared to “few, if any” by any other Ghanaian on the international scene.

He concluded his message by lauding the “boxing professor” on his “humility” and his resolve to give back to society.

Azumah Nelson, who turned 60 years yesterday, was born on the 19th of July 1958 in Ghana.

. He is widely considered the greatest African boxer of all time. He held the WBC featherweight title once and the WBC super featherweight title twice.

He was selected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame on January 8 2004 and inducted on13th June 2004. Affectionately called “the professor of boxing”, Azumah warms the hearts of many Ghanaians and all boxing fans across the world.

A special boxing event is scheduled for Saturday 21st July 2018, at the Bukom boxing arena in Accra to celebrate the legacy of Azumah Nelson on his 60th birthday.

LONG LIVE THE PROFESSOR!!

