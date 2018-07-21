JOSA-89 Supports Alma Mater With Educational Materials

The 1989 Year-Group of the St. John's Grammar Old Students Association (JOSA 89) has presented educational materials worth about 15,000 Ghana cedis to the School to enhance teaching and learning.

The items, procured from contributions by members of JOSA 89, included 30 graph boards, to enhance the teaching of mathematics, and 150 science books and some apparatuses.

Mrs Mariam Badiko Millah, the President of JOSA 89, who presented the items on behalf of the Group, said the gesture was in fulfillment of a request made by the School authorities during a meeting to discuss what members could do to improve the lot of their Alma Mater.

She expressed the hope that the items would go a long way to enhance the teaching and learning of science subjects in the School and improve the performance of students.

'I hope this presentation will boost the morale of students in their efforts to study mathematics and science as well as to improve on the School's performance in the Maths and Science Quiz Competition in future.'

Mrs Badiko Millah urged the School to maintain the items to prolong their lifespan in order to benefit the present and future generation of students.

Dr Edward Fianu, the Headmaster of the School, expressed gratitude to JOSA 89 for the assistance, which, he said, would ensure that the School was well resourced to carry out its mandate.

He pledged the commitment of both the authorities and students to maintaining the items and appealed for more of such materials to cater for all the students.