Police Shoot-To-Kill Becoming Increasingly Unacceptable

Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, is demanding an immediate investigation into the shooting to death of seven young men from his constituency by police on suspicion they were armed robbers.

According to the MP, the shoot-to-kill approach by the police “is unacceptable and affecting many people who are considered innocent.”

The seven victims were gunned down Tuesday afternoon, by a team of policemen from the Ashanti Regional Police SWAT Unit at Poano near Anhwiakwanta on the Kumasi-Obuasi road.

The police say the suspected robbers, who were wielding guns, allegedly belong to a gang who killed one Lance Corporal Daniel Tieku of the SWAT Unit, last week (June 11, 2018) during a robbery operation.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asokore Mampong, where some of the victims lived, said, “I know three out of the seven…they are NPP [New Patriotic Party] sympathisers and I know them personally.”

In a statement issued Wednesday, Muntaka said: “The information I have garnered so far, frankly, are not adding-up as to the real cause of this shooting. This raises a lot of question for me as their MP, the community and Ghanaians at large.”

He, therefore, urged the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the Chair of the Police Council, the Ministers for National Security and Interior as well as the Inspector General of Police, to take immediate action to curtail the rampant killing of innocent citizens.

Read the statement below:

18th July 2018.

PRESS RELEASE

THE POLICE MUST COME CLEARER; THE SHOOT TO KILL APPROACH IS BECOMING UNACCEPTABLE

I received the news of the painful demise of seven (7) youngmen from my constituency, who have been confirmed shot and dead by the police yesterday, with absolute dismay and pain.

I wish to first of all register my deepest condolences to friends and families of all the seven (7) persons shot by the police. I further assured them of my full support to ensure that thorough investigation is carried out and the perpetrators of this act, if established, are brought to book.

Since the occurrence of the incident last night, I have interacted with sections of my constituents and some family members of the deceased persons. The information I have garnered so far, frankly, are not adding-up as to the real cause of this shooting. This raises a lot of question for me as their MP, the community and Ghanaians at large.

I hereby call on the Vice President (Chairman of the Police Council), the Minister for National Security, the Interior Minister and the Attorney General to constitute an independent committee to investigate the case and present the reality of what led to the sudden shooting of the young men in our quest to getting justice delivered to them and their families; a call that should not be undermined.

The police must come clearer, because their shoot to kill approach to handling issues is unacceptable and affecting many people who are considered innocent.

In recent times, there have been several of such cases that affected families who are yet to come to terms with their losses; I know very well that the police can do better than they are doing now.

As I call on the authorities to investigate the matter, I hereby appeal to the residents of Asawase especially the youth to remain calm and peaceful as we follow the due process to demand justice for our brothers who have lost their lives. I appeal to all to refrain from any action that has the tendency of escalating the existing tension in the community.

I assure you that I will leave no stone unturned in demanding justice for our lost brothers.

I pray for Allah’s mercy for our brothers.

Thank you.

Signed

Hon. Muntaka M. Mubarak