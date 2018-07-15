Govt Should Focus On Arts And Culture

Government has been urged to invest in the arts and culture in the country to help boost the economy.

According to the Deputy Chair of the Australia Council Board, Lee-Ann Tjunypa Buckskin, the arts and culture are legacies bequeathed to Ghana by forebears, but regrettably successive governments seemed to have placed less value on them.

She made the comment at the sidelines of an exhibition of Torres Strait Islander Art in Accra as part of activities to celebrate the NAIDOC week.

Ms. Buckskin said the pride of nations is rooted in the uniqueness of their cultures thus must be jealously guarded.

She added that, culture is at the heart of human effort and that development without it would render the people disoriented.

Ms. Buckskin expressed optimism that, giving meaning to the role of arts and culture manifested in traditional music, dance can earn the country billions of dollars to spur growth and create jobs.

NAIDOC week is marked annually in Australia to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC is celebrated not only in Indigenous communities, but by Australians from all walks of life.

This year’s NAIDOC theme ‘Because of Her, We Can’ recognises the essential role Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women play as significant role models in the community.