Final Funeral Rites Held For Late Tamale Chief

The late Chief of Tamale, Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan has been buried today at a sacred cemetery in Tamale.

After several hours of ritual performances, the late chief, in a coffin, was carried shoulder high in a procession through the Tamale Township and finally laid to rest.

The mourners and the media were barred from filming or taking pictures throughout the processes.

The Dakpema Palace Public Relations Officer, Sabaa Naa Abass Salifu gave the caution on some Tamale-based radio stations ahead of the burial when he officially announced the late chief’s death.

There was tight security at the forecourt of the Dakpema palace, on the streets and at the cemetery.

Local musketeers put on impressive displays before, during and after the burial.

All shops and the two major markets in Tamale Township were closed.

Legacy

As a visionary leader, the late Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan was the first Tamale chief to establish an Education Endowment Fund.

Hundreds of needy but brilliant students benefitted from the Fund from primary to tertiary levels of the educational ladder.

He was the first chief of Tamale who enskinned Mohammed Hafiz Choggu as the Dema Naa (entertainment chief) to promote a variety of cultural and contemporary entertainment.

He was a peacemaker particularly during electioneering campaign seasons when tensions mounted the Tamale Metropolis.

In appreciation of the contributions of renowned Ghanaians in nation-building, the late Tamale chief enskinned the Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah as Tamale Development Chief (Malizaa Naa).

The beleaguered Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi and the Chief Executive Officer of Mcdan Shipping Company Limited Daniel McKorley were also enskinned as sub-chiefs.