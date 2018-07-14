Asantehene Urges Graduates To Uphold Integrity And Honesty

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene and Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has called on university graduates to cherish humility, integrity and honesty as they enter the job market.

'Today, we live in a society where opportunities for evil abound. Many of us fall prey to envy, corruption, greed, lust, pride, and wrath because it is convenient to do so', he said.

'The path of truth and honesty is becoming a decongested street for want of choice by many of us. The premium that was paid to truth is slowly losing its currency. That is the society we live in!'

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, who was addressing the 52nd congregation of the KNUST at the Great Hall, Kumasi, said the country looked up to university graduates for leadership.

'The communities that you came from look up to you for inspiration. In the absence of humility and good morals, your achievements, however stellar, will amount to naught', he advised.

Graduates, he said, were sent out into the world as our ambassadors, reminding them that as such, they would be faced with many odds including those hell bent on keeping them down, and stifling their growth.

'In the light of all these, never lose hope, never despair and certainly light yourself another candle!' Otumfuo Osei Tutu said.

The Chancellor indicated that whatever dream graduates intended pursuing ought to be considered as service to God and to mankind.

'Be men and women of principles and integrity. Live above reproach and if an 'Anas' is looking for someone to investigate, let it not be you. Go out into the society and make a difference', he admonished the students.

Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, Minister of Education, said the government was determined to aiding the KNUST to advance research to address development needs of the nation.

A total number of 6, 528 students, made up of 5, 848 undergraduates and 680 post-graduates were presented for certificates by all the six Colleges in this year's congregation.

Sixty-one (61) out of the graduating students were awarded Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD) degrees adding that a total number of 651 graduated in the First Class division.