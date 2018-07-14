NPP Germany Branch Mourns With The Bereaved Family Of JH Mensah

We, the members of NPP Germany Branch were deeply saddened to hear about the death of veteran politician and elder statesman Joseph Henry Mensah who died at 89 years.

We cannot imagine how difficult this must be for the bereaved family and our party. The New Patriotic Party has really lost a great son.

We will all miss the late Mr. J.H. Mensah who served in various ministerial positions under different governments as a leading economist. We believe that Mr. Joseph Henry Mensah has served his nation faithfully and he deserves an eternal rest.

May His Soul Rest In Perfect Peace! We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and to the NPP for the loss of a great Member.

By: Akwasi Opoku Edusei

Deputy Secretary

NPP Germany Branch