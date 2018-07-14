Ejisuman SHS Sex Scandal: Group Demands Jail Term For Guilty Teachers

The Coalition Against Sexual Abuse (CASA) is advocating for the prosecution of the four teachers from Ejisuman Senior High School who were sacked for sexually assaulting some students .

In a statement, CASA’s legal experts made arguments in this regard.

The group noted that teachers “could all be prosecuted under the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) for abusing their influence on the students unduly in order to sexually gratify themselves.”

“They are also culpable under Act 732 for the harm they have caused the students, explains Nana Akwasi Awuah, Lawyer, CASA,” the statement added.

Over a dozen of the students who testified said they were subjected to various forms of sexual abuse.

In March 2018, nine teachers of the school were interdicted over the allegations.

Aside the sacked four, four others are set to be transferred signing a bond of good behaviour.

One other was found to have been framed, according to the Ghana Education Service.

Find below the full CASA statement

THE EJISUMAN 4 – TO PROSECUTE OR NOT TO PROSECUTE?

CASA CALLS ON ATTORNEY GENERAL TO PROSECUTE 4 SACKED EJISUMAN SHS TEACHERS!

CASA (Coalition Against Sexual Abuse) is urging the Attorney-General to prosecute the four teachers from Ejisuman Senior High School sacked and punished by the Ghana Educational Service for their unprofessional, sexually deviant conduct towards young women students.

CASA Legal Experts break down the specific laws under which the four teachers could be tried and the punishment penalty for each of them.

The teachers could all be prosecuted under the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) for abusing their influence on the students unduly in order to sexually gratify themselves. They are also culpable under Act 732 for the harm they have caused the students, explains Nana Akwasi Awuah, Lawyer, CASA.

Below is his more detailed breakdown of the specific law under which the teacher’s action falls and the punishment for that action, if convicted.

ISAAC AMPONSAH:

GES Statement:

He ordered students to stroke his manhood.

He abused his power as a teacher and took advantage of the students.

The Law:

This amounts to Indecent Assault under Section 103 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) which provides thus:-

Indecent assault

(1) A person who indecently assaults another person commits a misdemeanour and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than six months.

(2) A person commits the criminal offence of indecent assault if, without the consent of the other person that person

(a) forcibly makes a sexual bodily contact with the other person, in a manner not amounting to carnal knowledge.

MOSES ASMAH

GES Statement:

He was caught in the leaked video harassing the students.

The Law:

What kind of harassment? If it was sexual, then he is also culpable of indecent assault under Section 103 of Act 29.

ANDREW ADU ASARE

GES Statement:

He was found guilty of professional misconduct after he was caught driving the students to nearby hostels.

The Law:

He too could be prosecuted under the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) for abusing his influence on the students unduly in order to sexually gratify himself. He like the others is also culpable under Act 732 for the harm they have caused the students.

“It is refreshing to learn that the 4 teachers of Ejisuman Senior High School have been punished administratively after being found guilty of various offences. However, we encourage the Ghana Education Service to seriously consider referring their cases to the Attorney General and/or Ghana Police for prosecution under the Criminal Offences Act and the Domestic Violence Act”, Nana Akwasi Awuah, Lawyer, CASA.