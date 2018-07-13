Armed Robbers Fire Cop With AK47 Rifle

THE ASHANTI Regional Police Command has been hit with a heavy blow, following the shooting to death of a Lance Corporal who belongs to the SWAT Unit by some armed robbers on Wednesday morning.

Another policeman, who was travelling with the deceased in a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus from Mpesi Junction to Kumasi, only sustained injuries and he is in a stable condition now. Reportedly, eight robbers who were wearing mask opened fire on them.

Other four passengers that were onboard the vehicle alongside the two policemen also sustained various gunshot injuries and they are currently being treated at the St. Martins Hospital at Agoroyesum.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Akwasi Mensah Duku, upon hearing the disturbing news, quickly moved to Manso Nkwanta District, where the incident occurred, to start investigations into the case.

The police commander's visit to the area had proved fruitful as the police have been able to seize four AK-47 guns, including two guns that the robbers snatched from the two policemen during the attack.

Addressing the media on Thursday evening, DCOP Duku said the police acting upon intelligence, rushed to Dome-Beposo near Manso-Nkwanta to retrieve offensive weapons of the 'deadly' robbers, who are still at large.

He disclosed that one SMG rifle, one G3 rifle and seven boxes of ammunitions were also retrieved by the police, adding that the police are doing everything humanly possible to arrest the culprits to face the law.

DCOP Duku therefore appealed passionately to the residents of Manso- Nkwanta and the nearby areas to assist the police with vital information to help them arrest the suspects, adding that the police would surely nab the robbers.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, who was posted to the region a few weeks ago, urged the public not to panic over the isolated crime issue, stating categorically that the police are firmly in control of security.

DCOP Duku said the incident would rather ginger the police in the region to increase their highway patrols and other activities so that residents in the region would continue to have their peace to live and work.