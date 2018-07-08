AMA Undertakes Second Phase Of Desilting Drains In Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has launched the second phase of massive desilting of some drains to forestall the perennial flooding in Accra.

Areas that would benefit from flood reduction through the massive desilting exercise are; Abossey Okai, Agbogbloshie, Obetsebi Lamptey roundabout, Awudome Cemetary, and Chemu drains.

They also advised people to refrain from dumping refuse into drains and gutters, which blocked waterways, and resulted in flooding and the spread of diseases.

Mr Sam Ayeh-Datey, the Coordinating Director of the AMA, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the National Sanitation Day, expressed displeasure on the apathetic nature of residents towards clean-up exercises.

He said the irresponsible disposal of refuse into drains did not facilitate the free-flow of water leading to flooding and loss of valuable property during raining season.

Mr Graham Sarbah, the Director of Drains and Maintenance of the AMA said: 'We are undertaking the massive desilting of the drains to avoid the streets being flooded when it rains and this year we've been able to mitigate the flood.'

He said the AMA was undertaking the exercise in collaboration with the Zoomlion and other stakeholders in Accra.

Mr Sarbah said: 'If we all change our attitude and adopt a positive character towards sanitation within our localities things will be better for us all.'