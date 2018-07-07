Can Belgium Win The 2018 World Cup?

The Red Devils, the Belgium national team

Can Belgium win the World Cup of 2018? I need to ask this question following an article I wrote about the Belgium national team, a couple of years ago. In that particular article which I wasn’t pleased about the name of Belgium’s national team; I asked “Who named Belgium national team the Red Devils?

In the comical article, I wrote:“I am not saying that the team should be called ‘White Angels or Leopold II Stars.”

A decade ago, at Mortsel, a community within the Province of Antwerp, I asked a Belgian, the reason the country’s national team is called ‘The Red Devils,’ because there are thousands of good names to be given to a football team.

I made it clear to him that Belgium national team deserves a better name, not ‘The Red Devils,’ because they are all perfect gentlemen and none of them looks like the devil. He looked at my face and asked: Are you religious?

Even though the colour red is very attractive, it is associated with danger, caution or warning and the devil is defined as a dangerous person or an evil being, often represented in human form but with a tail and horns. What the devil likes is to destroy, the reason all the society ailments, including crime, rape, murder etc, are blamed on the devil or Satan.

I guessed the one who named Belgium national team ‘The Red Devils, took the pride of the destruction of the devil into consideration, and envisaged his country’s team to ‘destroy’ or defeat any team that comes their way, but has the Red Devils ever won any major tournament? I don’t know the soccer history of the ‘The Red Devils’ but in Belgium for over sixteen years, that team has made me more miserable than putting happiness on my face.

There is power in names but in a society that many thrive to be rich and go after material things, the spiritual aspect or impact of names on people are often ignored. Why are many people called Mary or Maria? Because she was Jesus’ mother, but hardly you’ll see someone called Jezebel because she was one of the evilest women in the bible.

In the first place, angels don’t play football and the latter, his ghost is on the wanted list in Africa for committing crime, but all that I am saying is ‘Red Devils’ is really a bad name for a team if the country wants the team to excel, because the ‘Red Devils’ have disappointed and given many Belgians, including me heartaches.

Since the team always comes home empty-handed in many of their tournaments just like the devil loses to Jesus always, I suggested that some time ago, the national airline of Belgium, Sabena, was changed to SN Brussels.

"The time is running out, Belgium should consider changing the national team’s name too if they want to reach the top because physically and spiritually the devil can’t win because a good name is more desirable than great riches, and to be esteemed is better than silver or gold. Proverbs 22: 1," I concluded.

World Cup 2018

However, it seems I have misjudged the name of the country’s national team. The Red Devils have been one of the best teams that their extraordinary performance has baffled many football fans around the world.

Even though I am not much interested in football, the classic performance of the Red Devils throughout their football matches has encouraged me to love football immediately. When Japan was leading Belgium by two goals, I predicted at the end of the match Belgium will equalize and add another goal. My prophecy or prediction took place when the Red Devils defeated Japan 3-2.

Again my second prediction materialized when Belgium defeated Brazil on Friday. Since Brazil, one of the world’s toughest soccer teams in the world has been eliminated by Belgium, then the Red Devils have the chance to win this year’s World Cup.