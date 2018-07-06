KMA Refutes Statement Attributed To Lady Julia On Demolition Exercise

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has vehemently debunked a false news report that suggests the wife of the Asantehene, Lady Julia, has endorsed the Assembly’s impending demolition of 301 houses in the metropolis.

The hoax news, which is the personal imagination of the reporter, was originally carried by ‘Primenewsghana.com’, and it was later on published by ‘Ghanaweb.com’, on Thursday, July 05, 2018.

The Assembly has expressed extreme anger and dismay over how those aforementioned websites threw the ethics of journalism into the wind and published such a fabricated story, just to misinform the public.

The KMA, led by its Chief Executive, Osei Assibey Antwi, has therefore entreated the public to treat the false news report about Lady Julia, which is spreading fast, with the contempt that it deserves.

In a news release, authored by Mr. Godwin Okumah Nyame, the KMA Public Relations Officer, he indicated that “the KMA’s attention had been drawn to those false news reports about Lady Julia.

“And by this statement, we want to clear the air and also set the records straight. Lady Julia has not publicly made any statement in relation to the 301 buildings earmarked by the Assembly for demolition”.

According to him “Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, in an interview with ‘Hello FM’, this week, disclosed that the Assembly had earmarked for demolition of 301 buildings, which the reporter made a story about.

“Surprisingly, the reporter, having done the original story on the Mayor’s interview on Hello FM, then decided to falsely link Lady Julia to the demolition exercise. The KMA is disgusted about the unprofessional journalistic practice”.

Mr. Okumah also recalled that the only time Lady Julia made any public statement about the KMA, was when she (Lady Julia) visited the Bantama Market to fraternize with the market women, last week.

According to him, Lady Julia on that day only urged residents of the city to support the KMAs effort in keeping the city clean so as to help restore Kumasi’s Garden City of West Africa status, once again.

Mr. Okumah stated emphatically that the statement made by the Kumasi Mayor during his interview with Hello FM, few days ago, had no link with Lady Julia’s visit to the Bantama market.