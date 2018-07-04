More Communities To Have Electricity

Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister of Energy, has said the government is committed to extending electricity supply to all communities of the country.

The government was also working hard to transform the economy and translate the actual gains into the pockets of Ghanaians to help improve on their living conditions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Afigya-Kwabre South NPP constituency party office at Kodie on Monday, Mr Aidoo said government was determined to address the structural challenges facing the economy and put it on the right path.

He commended the chiefs and people of the area for their continued support to the government adding that efforts are being made to extend street lights to all communities in the constituency.

Mr Akwasi Karikari Acheamfour, District Chief Executive, said government has started rehabilitating a number of deplorable roads in the district.

He appealed to parents to send their children to school to enable them benefit from the various interventions being implemented by government to improve education at all levels.

Mr Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, commended the leadership of the party in the constituency for their selflessness and sacrifices in making available offices for the party.

He urged all constituencies in the region to emulate what had happened at the Afigya-Kwabre and make sacrifices to support the party to help it continue to stay in power for a longer period to change the fortunes of the nation.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, constituency chairman, thanked the chiefs and elders of Kodie for donating the land to the party for the construction of the office.

He also thanked party members in the constituency for the sacrifices and level of unity exhibited to improve the fortunes of the party in the constituency.

Odeneho Appiah said unity and hard work are needed at all levels of the party to consolidate its grip on power to be able to initiate and implement policies that would help transform the socio-economic fortunes of the country.

He called on party members to continue to make individual and collective sacrifices and spread the good message of the government to win more souls for the party in the 2020 elections.