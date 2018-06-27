Wesley Girls High School Receives Support

The 1982 Year Group of Wesley Girls' High School in the Central Region has donated a 35-page-minute Printer and other assorted items to their Alma Mater to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

The donation was to show gratitude and appreciation to the school that once nurtured them.

Other items presented included a scanner, staplers, photocopier machines and a water storage system to the Wesley Girls’ Basic School also in Cape Coast.

Mrs Afoley Ackah who did the presentation on behalf of the group described the gesture as a token from the past students meant to encourage and help enhance teaching and learning.

“We were once students here and through hard work, we of the 1982 Year Group are all occupying responsible positions in respectable companies and contributing positively towards the growth of the economy,” she said.

She, therefore, indicated that the group would continue to support the school in various endeavours and urged other year groups to emulate their shining example.

Receiving the items, the ecstatic headmistress of the school, Mrs Kay Oppong Ankomah, thanked the old students for the kind gesture and said the items presented would facilitate quality teaching and learning.