MP Gives Out Motorbikes To Deal With Teacher Absenteeism

The MP for Twifo Atti-Mokwaa, Abraham Dwuma Odoom, has moved to tackle teacher absenteeism at schools in this constituency and to improve in food production.

The Twifo Att-Mokwaa legislator says many teachers in his constituency keep absenting themselves from school which results in poor academic performance of students in the constituency.

Speaking at Twifo Praso to hand over motorbikes to circuit supervisors in the District, the MP called on teachers and parents to play their roles effectively to ensure that the academic performance of the schools in the area would be improved.

Abraham Dwuma Odoom says the motorbikes for the teachers are to improve supervision that is at its lowest ebb because the circuit supervisors do not have the transportation logistics to ensure effective supervision of schools in the area.

“Education is one of the things on my heart and that is why I have decided to help uplift the standard of education here. I pray and hope the motorbikes will improve supervision here. We need quality to enable us to improve the human resource capacity of the District,” he explained.

Apart from the ten motorbikes for the circuit supervisors in the District, the MP has also donated 13 motorbikes to Agric Extension Officers to offer the best technical expertise to farmers to help improve food production in the District.

Abraham Odoom believes if farmers are given the required skills and armed with knowledge, the country’s food production will shore up.

“Agric remains one of my key priorities. I shall work very hard to ensure that our farmers do not lack anything. The farmers deserve to be supported and I will do that through extension services,” he ended.