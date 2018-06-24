Ho Technical University Asked To Concentrate On Flagship Programme

Professor Salifu Mahama, Executive Secretary, National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) has called on the management of the Ho Technical University (HTU) to place more emphasis on the University's flagship programme.

He said the University had chosen hospitality and tourism industry as its flagship programme and urged it to make the course a 'niche programme area'.

Professor Mahama, who was speaking at the 18th congregation ceremony of the University, said focusing on that area would serve as a 'reference focal point for the strategic development of the University as a specialized institution'.

He said the University was at liberty to run other programmes to complement and reinforce the niche programme.

Professor Mahama said with such clear and defined focus, technical universities could be on course to meeting the expectation that informed their creation.

Professor Emmanuel James Flolu, Chairman of Council, HTU, said the University has approved a five year strategic plan that would serve as blueprint to transforming the University as world class educational institution.

He said in line with the aspiration, Council had directed faculty to ensure that the academic standards were not compromised.

Professor Emmanuel K.Sakyi, Interim Vice Chancellor, HTU, called on staff to let the conversion of the institution into a technical university reflect in their attitude and mind-set towards teaching.

He also advised the graduates to create job opportunities through the training they got in entrepreneurial and technical skills.

Professor Sakyi appealed for clearance to replace staff and retool the University's workshops.

He also appealed for the approval of new programmes and top-up courses and get GETFund projects in the University completed.

GNA

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA