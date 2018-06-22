Shop Attendant Jailed Three-Years For Stealing

Yaw Kwarteng, a 35-year-old shop attendant has been sentenced to three years imprisonment in hard labour by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast for stealing the sum of GH¢106,827.50 from his employer at Twifo Agona in the Twifo Ati-morkwa District of the Central Region.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing but was found guilty after trial.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Hevi told the Court presided over by Mrs. Afia Nyarko Adu-Amankwah that the complainant, Mr. Frank Agyeman is a businessman residing in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He said in September 2016, Mr. Agyemang opened a hardware shop at Twifo Agona and engaged the services of Kwarteng as a shop attendant.

However, in August 2017, Mr. Agyemang decided to take stock of inventory and at the end of the exercise he detected a shortage of an amount of GH¢60,000.00 unaccounted for.

Alarmed by the incident, the complainant further conducted a full audit of the shop and detected the loss of GH¢106,827.50.

Mr. Agyemang lodged a complaint with the police leading to the arrest of Kwarteng, who admitted the offence upon interrogation, but explained that the unaccounted money were goods he credited to people without Mr. Agyemang’s knowledge.

He was however charged with the offence of stealing after investigations.

–

GNA