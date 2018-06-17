Mahamo Clinic Gets Support From Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE

Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE (middle) Presenting the equipment’s to managers of the clinic

The Municipal Chief Executive, MCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah has donated several medical equipments to the Mahamo clinic.

Hon Asmah during the presentation noted that the support to the Mahamo clinic was to ensure improved quality health delivery in that community. According to the MCE; the gesture was in response to a request made to his outfit by the clinic through the Municipal health Directorate some weeks ago.

The medical items include Mercury sphygmomanometers, Haemoglobin meters, dual- head stethoscopes, delivery bed, haemoglobin test strip, glucometer kit, examination couch, glucometer test strip, delivery set, veronica buckets with stand.

The rest are ward screen, dip stand, delivery tray with lid, digital thermometers, dressing trolley, sterilizing drums (large), and blankets.

Hon Gilbert Asmah said his administration was very much appreciative of the confidence his constituents repose in him as the President's representative, adding that he and his team was committed to support in the improvement of the health care of the people, especially those in the rural areas; he said.

Mr. Emmanuel Affelkum, Municipal Health Director who received the items on behalf of the clinic added that his outfit recognised the importance of the medical items in the delivery of quality health care of the citizens and was prepared to assist the MCE and his competent team at the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly to deliver more and replicate the gestures in other health centers, he observed.

He said that the donation had come at the right time, he further pleaded that the officers take good care of the items and entreated them to use them beds for the purpose for which they were donated.