Embittered Rita Kriba Drags Africa World Airlines To Court

A physically challenged woman, Rita Kriba, has filed a suit at the Human Rights Court against Africa World Airlines after she was denied a seat on its Kumasi-bound flight on May 5.

Lawyers for Ms. Kriba are praying the Court to make an order for general damages for discrimination, human rights violation and breach of contract.

Rita, a Fellow of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and a staff of the Department of Social Welfare, is convinced that Africa World Airlines discriminated against on grounds of her physical disability.

The applicant in the suit filed on June 8, 2018, said on May 4, 2018, her travel agent booked an Africa World Airline ticket for her to fly from Accra to Kumasi. The flight (AW-104) was to depart on May 5, 2018 at 9.00am from Accra to Kumasi.

However, after going through pre-boarding formalities, she was informed by the airline staff that she could not be allowed to board the flight because she only walks with the aid of crutches.

She also accused the staff of being rude to her despite her insistence pleas from her colleagues who were travelling with her on the same flight.

Africa World Airlines defended the decision to deny her boarding and explained it required 48-hour notice whenever a client with disability issues wanted to use their aircraft. The company referenced the international general rule on the acceptance of Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRMs).”

Dissatisfied with the explanation offered by the airline, Rita, through her lawyers from Atuguba & Associates, demanded 200,000 cedis compensation for discrimination on the basis of her disability and an additional ¢10,000 for failing to fly her despite having a ticket.

Ms. Kriba’s lawyers want the Court to order Africa World to compensate their client discrimination and violation of her right to dignity as well as any order(s) that the court may deem fit.

