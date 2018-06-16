Koforidua SecTech Pulls Up Surprises At NSMQ

Koforidua Secondary Technical School overturned an Armed Forces STS lead to win their preliminary contest in grand style.

They were down after the first round but after the young ‘soldiers’ let their victory slip away in the second they closely trailed the Eastern region based contenders for the rest of the game.

Although the contest ended with Koforidua STS carrying the day Armed Forces SHTS has a window of opportunity to qualify for the next stage. They are hoping the 38 points will be enough to see them qualify.

Awudome Senior High will join Armed Forces in their prayers and hope for an abysmal performance from the rest of the contests so their 31 points should secure them a place in the 18 high scoring losers.

UGBS: End of contest:

Koforidua Sec. Tech: 48 pts

Armed Forces SHTS: 38 pts

Awudome SHS: 31 pts

UGBS: End of round 4:

Koforidua Sec Tech: 39

Armed Forces SHTS: 38

Awudome SHS: 28

UGBS: End of round 3:

Koforidua Sec Tech: 29 pts

Armed Forces SHTS: 29 pts

Awudome SHS: 15 pts

UGBS: End of round 2:

Koforidua Sec Tech: 25 pts

Armed Forces SHTS: 19 pts

Awudome SHS: 14 pts

UGBS: End of round 1:

Armed Forces SHTS: 22 pts

Awudome SHS: 17 pts

Koforidua Sec. Tech : 17 pts

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| OKA