Sacked BOST MD Thanks Akufo-Addo For The Opportunity

The CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation company Alfred Obeng who was sacked last week by the President says he accepts the decision.

In a statement copied to Myjoyonline.com, the first ever since his shocking dismissal, he thanked the President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve under his administration.

He said "I extend my deepest and unqualified appreciation to his Excellency the President of the republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for offering me the opportunity to serve in his Government until the restructuring took place.

"I accept your decision in good faith and urge all affected colleagues to do same as we rally our unflinching support to the President," the statement added.

Below is a copy of the full statement:

LETTER OF APPRECIATION

I, Alfred Obeng Boateng extend my deepest and unqualified appreciation to his Excellency the President of the republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for offering me the opportunity to serve in his Government until the restructuring took place.

I accept your decision in good faith and urge all affected colleagues to do same as we rally our unflinching support to the President.

I am available at all times to offer my varied expertise.

To all my admirers, the staff of BOST and relations showing support, I urge and appeal to you to come on board to support the President. In government or not, I wish the government and my party to succeed.

In as much as I appreciate the solidarity shown across the country particularly from the Western Region, let us tread cautiously in order not to do anything that may undermine the government and our great party, NPP.

I also thank my critics for strengthening me in all those challenging moments during my tenure.

Mr President, I am really grateful.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA