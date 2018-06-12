Wa All Stars CEO Reveals Nyantakyi Is Alright And Busy At His Law Firm

The embattled former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi, is doing well and busy at his private law firm after his resignation as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars has revealed.

According to Oduro Nyarko, Mr Nyantakyi is in stable mind despiting the incriminating documentary by the celebrated journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“Kwesi Nyantakyi is alright and he is still working at his private law firm” Oduro Nyarko stated.

Oduro Nyarko was speaking Monday on Adom FM’s Burning Issues program hosted by Afia Pokua a few hours after Kwesi Nyantakyi tendered in his resignations as a member of the FIFA Council, a member of the FIFA Associations Committee, First Vice President of CAF and President of Zone B of the West African Football Union (WAFU).

Oduro Nyarko revealed that the founder and bankroller of Wa All Stars, a division-one team, has since been busy with work at his law firm, Nyantakyi & Co.

Mr Nyantakyi was filmed allegedly accepting a cash gift from an undercover journalist, a move that breaches FIFA's code of ethics.

He allegedly took $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover Tiger Eye Pi reporter pretending to be a businessman.

Following the investigations, Anas petitioned FIFA to ban Nyantakyi from all football-related activities for life but with investigations ongoing, Nyantakyi has decided to resign.

Commenting on the current state of football administration in the country and threats by the government to dissolve the country’s football governing body Mr. Oduro Nyarko said the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has scheduled a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports discuss the way forward.

Currently, GHALCA has triggered article 23 of the GFA statutes and has called for an Extraordinary Congress within the next five days to address the current crisis in Ghana football.

Contributing to the discussions, a renowned Sports Journalist, Henry Asante Twum, revealed that government of Ghana has officially written to FIFA over its decision to dissolve GFA and FIFA has also responded.

He added that government is setting up a three-member committee to negotiate with FIFA to address the current impasses at hand to avoid sanctions by the world football governing body.

Asante Twum also advised that the issue at hand should not be handled with emotions, adding the scandal presents an opportunity to think about the future of Ghana football.

Meanwhile, another Sports Journalist and a member of the Freedom Fighters in Ghana sports, Kofi Appiah, has described Kwesi Nyantakyi’s apology in the wake of the scandal as bogus.

He claimed that the embattled former GFA president's apology letter did not convey remorse.