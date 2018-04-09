NPP-Canada To Ensure Credible And Transparent Elections

The Chairman of the NPP-Canada 2018 Congress Planning Committee, Mr. Samuel Asirifi and the Planning Committee Coordinator, Mrs. Vicky Owusu-Ansah have assured that the branch has put the necessary measures in place to ensure legitimate, reasonable and transparent elections.

They made this pronouncement during a phone interview on Amenado Radio in Denver, Colorado, USA. Unlike the other NPP’s external branches, the NPP-Canada upcoming election preparations have been smooth without the usual tensions.

Speaking to the host of the political show, Solomon Owusu, the officials stressed that all is set for a smooth Congress where delegates will vote to choose their next leaders. In their collective view, the elections and the entire congress are structured in conformity with the conduct of NPP party’s elections in Ghana to avoid misunderstandings. According to them, the NPP-Canada executives selected highly motivated, dignified and trustworthy members who command respect in their various communities to spearhead the electoral process and the Congress arrangements.

Answering a question on possible confusions among the aspirants, the committee members said there have not been any infighting among them and the NPP members because there hasn’t been any sign of possible diabolic rigging machinations in the upcoming elections.

The branch believes that putting such a selfless and formidable team together will ensure absolute trust and integrity in the elections, thereby avoiding potential electoral malpractices.

“My brother, based on what happened in other branches, we advised ourselves by ensuring high standards in our electoral procedures that are in conformity with the NPP’s electoral process as enshrined in article 8, clause (1), section (2), subsection (3) of the constitution of the New Patriotic Party concerning external branches.

Again, we all agreed that the elections should be conducted according to the processes and procedures for elections at all levels of the party to elect executives in compliance with the steering committee guidelines as noted in article 9, clause (I), section (1)”, Mr. Asirifi explained.

Stressing on the electoral methodology, Mrs. Owusu-Ansah said the electoral commissioners in charge of the elections have discussed the modalities with all the aspirants for the various positions which they have all accepted them peacefully. “There have been no lawsuits or problems with the modalities for our upcoming elections because the ECs have been very transparent and accountable in the whole process”, she depicted. According to her, all positions are being contested for, like how the NPP as a political party selects its national executives in Ghana.

The positions include Chairperson, First Vice Chairperson, Second Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, Treasurer, National Organizer, Women’s Organizer, Youth Organizer and NASARA Coordinator. The branch believes that appointing members for the various positions, instead of electing them will not help in enhancing the democratic progress of the organization, as the appointed officers may feel intimated in expressing their views during executive meetings.

Touching on the brief history of the NPP-Canada, the chair of the Congress planning committee, MrAsirifi, narrated that NPP Toronto Chapter was formed in 1992 as the first NPP diaspora chapter in Canada, after some residents in the province who were mostly belonging to the UP group in Ghana decided to convert their association to support NPP so that the party in Ghana could be strengthened.

The chapter executives later opened other sister chapters in Canada and formed the national NPP-Canada branch to superintend the activities of all the chapters. Currently, the branch has seven chapters.

The delegates and the invited guests from all over the world will arrive on Friday, April 13, 2018, conduct the Congress on Saturday and end the program with a thanksgiving service on Sunday at the Ghana-Anglican church in Toronto.

The branch is expecting certain party dignitaries from Ghana to attend, including Mr. John Boadu, the Acting General Secretary, Mr. Freddie Blay, the Acting National Chairman, Mr. Sammi Awuku, the National Youth Organizer, Mr. Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso, the Director of International Affairs, Hon. Shirley AyorkorBotchwey, MP and Minister for Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration and Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, the outspoken Assin Central Member of Parliament.

Explaining the reasons behind the theme of the Congress, “Ghana beyond aid – the role of Ghanaians in diaspora”, Mr. Asirifi expressed that Ghanaians in the diaspora have great talents and resources required to support the development of the country without depending on assistance from the western world. Hence, the delegates and the invited dignitaries will brainstorm on how the plan can be implemented to alleviate Ghana from its long-lasting poverty.

At the congress, the members will discuss on the theme for the Congress, apprise the strength and performance of the branch in the subsequent years, deliberate on possible amendments in the NPP-Canada bye-laws, discuss the branch’s financial position and consider other matters of concern. Again, the elections shall be held at the Congress and the new executives shall be sworn-in soon after the end of the elections to pave way for them to begin their tasks without delays.