New Board Of Governors Inaugurated At Kinbu Senior High School

Kinbu Senior High Technical School has inaugurated its newly constituted Board of Governors, which took place at the school premises last week.

The current board of Governors was inaugurated for the 2013/14 academic year but unfortunately, the director general passed on along the line while the period also saw the transfer of two previous Heads.

In a speech delivered at the ceremony, the Headmistress, Madam Gloria Adukonu, recalled that she assumed office on 3rd October 2017, when the school had just some few weeks to celebrate its 143rd anniversary and Silver Jubilee of its upgrade to Senior High status.

"With the support of the Board and all our relevant stakeholders, we had a successful anniversary ceremony on the 18th November 2017. In the area of academic work, we have put in place various measures to improve upon our performance," she said.

She also stated that increased efforts at supervision of staff and students, in-service training for staff at the school level and sponsoring staff to attend workshops organized by the Metro and Regional Education Office, have among other things helped the school."

Currently, the Kinbu Senior High Technical School have registered 520 students for the WASSCE 2018.

The first paper will be written on 3rd April, after Easter Monday.

The Board of Governors include:

Mr. Johnson S. D Omudie Director General's Representative

Madam Gloria Adukonu Headmistress

Nii Samoa Okropong 1 Osu Traditional Council

Hon. E. N. Adumah Osu Traditional Council

Dr. Mrs. Hilda Eghan Director of Education, GA/R

Mrs. Margaret Frimpong-Kore Director of Education, Accra Metro

Hon. Mohammed Norgah A. M. A Representative

Ahmed Tukuru Sadisu A. M. A Representative

Mr. Harry Amonoo. Old Students' Representative

Mr. Michael C. Briandt Old Students' Representative

Mr. John Nyarko Non-Teaching Staff Representative

Mr. Joseph Denyoh Teaching Staff Representative

Mr. Martin Kumasenu P. T. A Representative

Mr. Ebo Kwaansa Edonu Board Secretary.