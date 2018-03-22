Clean Up Exercise Held At Dormaa-Ahenkro

The Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management company have organised a clean-up exercise to rid Dormaa-Ahenkro of filth.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Armed Forces, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, government workers and the public participated in the exercise, which took off at 0700 hours on Saturday.

They swept streets and desilted drains and gutters in areas such as Aduanakrom Zongo 'A', and 'B', Catholic Cathedral Market ,OYB street, Big Base and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union Station.

Officials from the organising entities who supervised the exercise ensured that rubbish collected were emptied into waste bins and transported it to final disposal site.

Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Municipal Chief Executive, commended the participants for their patriotism and nationalistic spirit, and appealed to them not to make it once, but participate in subsequent exercises to keep the 'city' clean.

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA