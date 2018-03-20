Martin Amidu’s Appointment, What The Advocates For National Development International (ANDI) Have To Say

Throughout history, the good people of Ghana have been the victims, actors and beneficiaries of every public monetary mismanagement and misuse. For the past ages, beyond sixty-one (61) years, most, if not all miscreants of these sorts have suffered the blunt of their actions’ consequences through trials, fines, imprisonment and even death penalties. The arms of government and other law-enforcement institutions like CHRAJ play key role in this all important exercise. It is the fact however that this awkward act is still not only persisting but it is also increasing in its magnitude and with enlarged number of participants. It continues from generations to generations and from the highest paid public servant to the least paid public servant.

It is not only these participants who have failed us but people who have been entrusted to handle very sensitive offices in the country. They commit such disgraceful act against the nation and hide behind constitutional provisions, claiming nothing is wrong. Nothing is wrong but we’re still in our basic level, nothing is wrong but patients sleep on the ground at the hospital instead of on sick beds, students sit on the floor to learn, graduates are unemployed –nothing is wrong. Nothing is wrong but no neat drinking water, no good roads, there’s unstable lighting system; nothing is wrong.

The general cause of these on-going practices, we believe, is attitudinal, pretention, wickedness and carelessness –an inherited character which its condemnation is not one person’s duty, out of the tens of millions. It is not the duty of the national president, neither the speaker, chief justice nor a special prosecutor. Indeed all these offices are established to fight its occurrence and menace but in actual case the best coverage of performance lies in the range of thirty per cent (20-30%) out of hundred per cent (100%) because even those holding this offices still remain nobody but Ghanaians and not angels sent from Heaven –we have lost full trust in them.

The only remedy which needs no presidential appointment and parliamentary vetting and acceptance is the love for one’s country (nationalism). I liked the comment of honourable Martin Amidu during his vetting proceeding on February 13, 2018 that “I am is going to do my best…”. This is the faith of the appointee. We urge the appointer together with his general population not to consider this noble man as a god, or as a “last stop” to all act of bribery, corruption, injustice, unfairness and embezzlement which have taken root in the nation. However Ghanaians should collectively bless our dear nation by sacrificing our personal interests and considering “Ghana first”. Yes, you should do that. Our condition now as a nation is not a curse or a destiny!

Thumps up to his excellency the president Nana Addo-Dankwa Akofo Addo for such an outstanding approach of appointing this man for such mission; the president himself said a journey with thousand miles begins with one step; we believe it’s a great step. But it is not far from right to describe his approach as a political obligation. It is at the same time not far from right to describe honourable Amidu’s acceptance as a civic responsibility. The implication here is that we (Ghanaians) are happy to see the seed planted but how it will germinate and bear palatable fruits is no one’s case. This is because it is on the lips of everyone, especially the president himself and his political party of origin, the man’s appointment but Ghanaians will to terminate their unpatriotic character and actions in support of him is hardly heard, seen and proven.

There are a lot of these actions which are going to take place without his knowledge and that he will be unable to prosecute of course the bigger number of wrong doers; this is an open fact. This additionally implies that he is going to operate as a mere human being with a limited capability. So, supposing this outnumbering population chooses to stop their bad and hidden actions, then is it not this population who is doing the work instead? Kindly answer me with fairness. The scene is clear, the Advocates for National Development International (ANDI) says that it is enough, Ghanaians should open their eyes and minds and notice that politicians have done their part since immemorial yet the country is virtually stagnant and what will keep it in motion is the citizens’ significant own.

We’re in full support of honourable Amidu’s appointment and commencement of his office as a special prosecutor; as we hope people of Ghana strongly do the same. Our strong patriotic responsibility as national development advocates however still holds. We hope to hear from you and promise to respond to your call always, as far as your new assignment is concern. We wish you prosperity as well as Ghana.

A message from:

Advocates for National Development International (ANDI)

0267673964/0577237744

Facebook.com/therealadvocatesinternational