Airport: LaDMA MCE Issues One Month Ultimatum To Hawkers And Traders

Gladys Manu Dede, the Municipal Chief Executive for the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), has issued an ultimatum to traders and hawkers who have taken over major streets of Accra.

These traders who are usually found at the Airport, 37, Flagstaff House, Cantonments, Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout among others, only have from now to the end of April to leave the streets.

This follows a final eviction warning from the MCE, who is poised to help the President Nana Akufo-Addo to achieve his vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

According to the MCE, the traders and hawkers whose activities pose a grave nuisance to travelers, motorists and pedestrians should clear off the streets advisedly for their own good or risk being evicted after the deadline is exhausted.

She was speaking in an exclusive interview with this reporter after she took time to move around the areas under reference to make her warning clear enough to the hawkers and traders.

“These busy streets of Accra are ceremonial roads and not a market circle or centre where people can be allowed to sell food. We understand their situation to survive but we cannot allow people just to trade and sell anywhere anyhow,” Hon. Gladys Manu Dede indicated.

She further revealed that there have been efforts to get them to leave the streets peacefully but nothing has come out of this due to their entrenched reluctance.

“We have no choice than to kick them out of the streets this time around because the airport and the rest of the areas we are talking about are the first points of call upon the arrival of travelers and visitors,” the LaDMA MCE by this sent her clear eviction signal.

She argued that the fact that people are hungry should not give them the licence to go and sell at the Flagstaff House, or any unauthorized area.

Hon. Gladys Manu Dede warned the traders and hawkers to leave honourably before the deadline or risk seizure of their goods.