KTU Radio receives Computer

The Stroke Association Support Nerwork, Ghana has presented a set of computer to the KTU Radio of the Koforidua Technical University at Koforidua.

The presentation formed part of collaboration between the radio station and the association.

The radio station had agreed to support the efforts of the association in advocacy for measures to prevent stroke and offer the needed support to stroke survivors in Ghana.

Presenting the computer on behalf of the association, Mr Joseph Anang Banson, Director of Fund Raising and Business Development of the Association expressed the hope that the presentation would go a long way to support the radio station to offer the needed support to the activities of the association to help reduce stroke and its impact on the Ghanaian population.

The computer was received on behalf of KTU Radio by Mr Julius Atiaja Dagbe, the Operational Manager of KTU Radio and thanked the association for their presentation.

He assured that the management of the radio station would take a close look at the desires of the association and offer the needed support to help reduce the effect of stroke in the country.