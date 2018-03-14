Equality Not Advancing In Ghana Is A Big Problem

By Elsie Appiah-Osei,GNA

Accra, March 11, GNA - Madam Maria Teresa Fernandez De La Vega, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, has expressed worry at how equality is not advancing in Ghana and how it has been pushed to the background.

She said: "It is sad equality is seen as a catalyst for feminism when it only seeks to promote development, governance, respect, rights, freedom and change for a cause.

"If equality is not advancing in Ghana, then there is or we have a serious problem at hand."

Madam Fernandez De La Vega, who is also the President of Mujeres Por Africa, said this at the Yale Leadership Forum held in Accra on Sunday.

It was on the theme: "Preparing the Next Generation of African Women Leaders".

She also urged women to continue to broaden their knowledge on leadership.

Mr Peter Salovey, the President of Yale University, said in 2015, the network for African Women Leaders was launched to advance the prospects of their countries.

He said the vision of the Yale Africa initiative was transferred and was led by individuals who had given time, expertise and resources to support the worthy course in Africa.

Mr Salovey noted that with an initial membership of 105, the Yale Africa Initiative could now boost of 200 memebers.

Madam Emma Sky, the Director of Yale World Fellowship Programme, observed that, in a year, 95 billion dollars was lost as a result of gender inequality in Sub-Sharahan Africa.

She has therefore called for more measures in addressing the problem as women can inspire and impart others positively.

The forum which conveyed Yale alumini and non-alumini who have demonstrated distinction and a commitment to public service, served as a catalyst for brokering mentoring relationships between one generation of African leaders and of the next.

It also served as a platform to develop an action plan framework for leveraging the power of the network for greater impact around the continent.

The moderated discussion served to create open dialogue about the concrete actions necessary to disrupt existing paradigms constraining women's access to leadership.

Among the panellist who discussed the dialogue "My Journey to Leadership" were; Nana Oye Lithur, the Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection; Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Former Minister of Education and Madam Obiageli Ezekwesili, the Former Minister of Education and Minerals, Nigeria.

Others were Madam Victoria Sekitoleko, the Former Minister of Agricultural, Uganda; Madam Julia Duncan Cassell, Former Minister of Gender and Development, Liberia and Madam Nouzha Skalli, the Former Member of Parliament, Morroco.

They advised young people to work hard, believe in themselves and go from one level of achievement to another.

There was also a dialogue on the power of networks.

Nana Oye Lithur called for more conscious efforts in Ghana to nurture young women.

The innovative forum organised by Yale University was in partnership with Women for Africa Foundation and Banco Santander.