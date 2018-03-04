West Hills Mall Celebrates Independence Day in Unique Style

West Hills Mall has once again dipped into its chest of surprises as Management announced yesterday that the high-point of the Mall's Independence day celebrations would be a modish, free car washing episode for shoppers and patrons.

In an interesting partnership with Cocoa Cola's Monster Energy, cars of shoppers and visitors at West Hills will be washed clean by beautiful lady professionals, while revelers enjoy a picnic of char-grilled barbecues, a pool game challenge, freestyle music and a dancing competition on Independence Day.

West Hills shoppers and patrons are already all keyed up by the prospect of a sensational all-expense-paid vacation for two to a holiday destination in Dubai as the winning prize in a Triple Trivia promotion launched last February and which has just two weeks to close. Shoppers need only to shop in any one or more of the West Hills Mall stores to the tune of Ghc300 to qualify to vie for the vacation.

“As we wait patiently for the lucky winner in the West Hills Trivia, we have decided to excite our patrons on 6thMarch with something totally different from what we're all used to, but which is very exciting and practical to our lives.

“In collaboration with Coca Cola's Monster Energy, a team of beautiful young ladies with special expertise in car washing will be on duty here at the mall from 10:00am till 7:00pm to wash cars for our patrons for free in a special celebratory ambience featuring, music, barbecues, pool games and a dancing competition,” said Michael Konadu, Marketing Manager at West Hills.

In a special message, the Centre Manager, Mr. Jacob Quarmson wished shoppers and patrons of West Hills Mall a happy and enjoyable 61st Independence anniversary and urged all Ghanaians to use the occasion to reignite the spirit of patriotism and hard work to ensure that the country progresses and becomes a better place for all.